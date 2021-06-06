CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle overnight. Police rushed to a home on Oakland Street.

Eyewitness News was told a man was armed with a knife.

Man Taken Into Custody After Barricade Situation In Oxford Circle

Everyone in the house got out safely.

No further information has been released.