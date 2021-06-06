Man Taken Into Custody After Barricade Situation In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle overnight. Police rushed to a home on Oakland Street.
Eyewitness News was told a man was armed with a knife.
Everyone in the house got out safely.
No further information has been released.