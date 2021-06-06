PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames took over part of a Philadelphia church. It was quite a close call.

Parishioners at Living Vine Apostolic Church in the Logan section of Philadelphia are sharing their stories of survival.

The pastor tells CBS3’s Alecia Reid that the congregation was inside getting ready to leave when they had to run for their lives.

Living Vine Apostolic Church went up in flames just after Sunday Service concluded.

“A young man came in and yelled out ‘fire,'” Pastor Roger Powell said.

That man told fire investigators he saw one of the building’s circuits on fire. The fire started on the second floor.

“My concern was just making sure everyone was out of the building,” Toni Pendleton said.

A quick response from the Philadelphia Fire Department had the blaze was placed under control soon after.

“When we realized what was going on that’s when it got scary,” Pendleton said. “When I saw the actual fire coming out.”

In the dry, 93-degree heat, firemen escorted some elderly to a shaded area to sit on chairs they were able to salvage from the sanctuary.

“Thank god there wasn’t any lives lost,” Powell said. “It could’ve been a deeper grief. Material things you can always get back.”

Working in the hot, steamy temperatures, emergency workers took the time to hydrate and cool off every chance they got.

As for the church, Pastor Powell says they will more than likely hold next week’s church service in the parking lot until they figure out next steps.