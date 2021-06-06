PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family, friends remember Christine Lugo Sunday afternoon as police desperately try to find her killer. Lugo was killed during a robbery at a Dunkin’ in North Philadelphia.
A memorial continues to grow for the store manager at the Dunkin’ Donuts on West Lehigh Avenue. A vigil was held to remember the mother of two on Sunday afternoon.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Surveillance video released by Philadelphia police shows a gunman, armed with a revolver, approaching a Dunkin’ manager as she was opening her North Philadelphia store just after 5 a.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. The gunman was wearing a blue, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with blue gloves and a blue mask.Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the police.