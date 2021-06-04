Philadelphia Police: 23-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Kensington. Shots were fired on the 2400 block of North Reese Street, just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at Temple University’s hospital.
Police have not yet made any arrests.