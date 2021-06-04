PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three major events, shore traffic, plus construction are likely to snarl traffic this weekend. Here is a preview if you’re heading out this weekend.

Friday is the first night for full-capacity and tailgating at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It’s the first of three games vs. the Nationals, and traffic officials are warning of extra delays for shore drivers trying to get to the Walt Whitman Bridge along I-95 and I-76 as fans also head to the game.

Friday is just the start of what’s expected to be a very busy weekend on the roads in the region.

What do you get when you mix shore traffic, the first full-capacity, tailgate-permitting Phillies home series since COVID, the Philadelphia Flower Show, a Sixers playoff game and construction?

Traffic, and lots of it.

“It’s going to be a madhouse,” Chrystalle Cooper with SEPTA said.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flower Show takes over FDR Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first time the annual event will be outside its nearly 100-year history. The Phillies also host a day game against Washington. The first pitch at the ballpark is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Flower Show returns from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with the Sixers opening up their second-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. Just across the street, the Phils wrap up their series against Washington at 1:05 p.m.

“This is first since COVID, and we’re ready,” Cooper said.

As both games let out, shore traffic home is expected to peak. Officials warn for extra delays along the Walt Whitman Bridge and along I-76 through the construction zone, where traffic squeezes down to one lane between Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue.

“My recommendation is to take SEPTA, take the Broad Street Line to the NRG Station,” Cooper said. “It’s the best and most convenient way to here.”

Parking is also expected to be a big issue, with the Flower Show sharing lots inside the stadium complex.

By Alicia Roberts