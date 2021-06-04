PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – His extravagant floral displays are known to stop people in their tracks, and his work is requested by people around the world. This weekend, you too can be wowed by his work in person at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

CBS3’s Janelle Burrell caught up with designer Jeff Leatham, from Los Angeles, before he arrived in Philadelphia ahead of the show.

Oprah has called him the greatest florist of all times.

He’s the go-to floral designer for the Kardashians, Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and a number of other celebrities.

And we are lucky enough to get a taste of the Jeff Leatham experience right in our area.

“I’ve truly fallen in love with Philadelphia, it’s such a great city,” Leatham said.

When you step off the elevator on the 60th floor at the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City, it’s Jeff Leatham’s breathtaking floral design that greets you.

“I owe my whole career to the Four Seasons. I’ve worked for Four Seasons now, pretty much my whole career – for 28 years,” Leatham said.

With nearly three decades in the game, he’s one of the most renowned in the industry. Getting his start in California, where he blossomed.

“The first time I ever touched a flower was at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, and then I moved to Paris. That really launched my career, because I was allowed to do different things and play with flowers and experiment with flowers, and it really got the attention of so many people,” Leatham said.

In person, these flower arrangements are even more impressive and this year, Leatham and his team are making his work even more accessible to people in a way that’s never been done before.

His display leads off The Philadelphia Flower Show this year. Getting the coveted spot – greeting guests as they enter.

“I want them to just show up, have their mouths drop, and just look at the beauty of this whole flower show. This space is amazing,” Leatham said.

And with the show outdoors for the first time in its nearly 200 year history. He and his team are budding with excitement.

“The theme of hot pink and orange, very vibrant, has a lot of energy. So we just feel super blessed to be able to participate and show the people of Philadelphia how grateful we are, just to be there, and we’re so proud. So thank you so much!” Leatham said.

With the Flower Show outside this year, the team will be battling the heat and humidity. Leatham and his team say it’s a challenge, but they are prepared.

This year’s Philadelphia Flower Show officially opens Saturday and runs until June 13.