PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More fans are cheering for their Phillies at Citizens Bank Park while a new, elaborate outdoor flower show is set to open just a short distance away. The city is returning to normal after a difficult year.

There was a really weird sound that we noticed earlier this evening — the roar of a crowd. Maybe it was more of a boo but even that was refreshing.

The take me out to the crowd part has returned for those who have taken a trip out to the ballgame.

“I’ve been anticipating this for a good year now,” a fan said.

Citizens Bank Park was abuzz with a pre-pandemic spirit as guests entered the first home game without capacity restrictions since September of 2019.

While masks are still required in the Wells Fargo Center for the Sixers’ second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, at Citizens Bank Park, face coverings are optional in all open-air areas of the park, including seating, but are required in enclosed spaces like gift shops and restrooms.

“I would rather not wear a mask. I’ve been vaccinated, but he hasn’t so if he’s wearing a mask then I’ll wear a mask,” a fan said.

“I’ve got my mask in my pocket. I’m not sure if I should wear it or not. I think I might, but I’m feeling pretty good,” said another.

While the stadium was far from full at the start, the first unrestricted crowd in 21 months included lots of first-timers.

“I think it’s all three of these guys’ first game. We’ve never been to a Phillies game,” one fan said.

“We’ve been to one in Japan but first time here in the U.S.,” a fan said.

How do Phillies fans compare?

“There’s more passion,” the fan said.

The Phillies are offering free tickets to future games and a concession stand credit to fans who get vaccinated here at the ballpark. That’s open to ticketed attendees 18 and older during the June 8 and 10 games.