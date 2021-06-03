WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Residents in Burlington and Camden Counties are growing frustrated as their recycling and trash bins sit on their curbs for days without being picked up.

“It’s an eyesore,” Borome Closel of Willingboro said.

Blue recycling bins have been sitting along the streets of this Willingboro subdivision for a week.

“A week,” Ibeh Otth said. “Today is exactly a week.”

It’s a problem that’s been happening for weeks now with the delays in between pickups growing.

“They’re just sitting out there full and no one is coming to pick them up,” Deonte Allen said.

The county says it’s a shortage of drivers that is causing the issue, but they won’t say exactly when more will be hired or ready to work.

Nationwide, the Solid Waste Association of North America says it’s seeing the largest shortage of commercial drivers in 15 years.

Residents in neighboring Mount Laurel now worry that the problem may get worse as the forecast heats up.

“Oh, that will stink, that will make everything rotten, smell bad,” Charles Lamorgia said.

“You see the flies all over it and sometimes the animals come,” Otth said.

And it’s not just the smell that’s alarming.

“It is dangerous,” Closel said. “I barely could see and especially if there is a kid behind a blue bin or out playing basketball, you can’t see them.”

Finally, some relief. The recycling truck making its rounds — seven days late.

Neighbors are just hoping the pickups pick up.

“It’s not a cheap tax bill every quarter,” Lamorgia said. “That’s for sure. I don’t think we’ll get any refunds though, so just keep paying, hope for the best.”

Residents with questions about when their recycling will be picked up can call the county’s hotline at 609-267-6889.

Burlington County is looking for more drivers. For more information, click here.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.