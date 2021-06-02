PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 3200 block of B Street in Kensington.3 Police Officers Shot In Wilmington, Officials Say
Police say a white Honda Accord driving south struck a man who was on the side of the street.
The victim died at the hospital.
Police say they located the car a few blocks away on Hartville Street.