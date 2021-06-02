PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge has a new date, and a whole weekend of activities. The Eagles Autism Foundation said Wednesday this year’s event will begin on Friday, Aug. 20.

The event was originally scheduled for May 22.

The organization said the fourth annual event will be branded as “Eagles Autism Challenge Weekend.” It will begin with a party for participants at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 20. Then, on Aug. 21, the Eagles Autism Challenge is scheduled, where bikers, runners, and walkers will go on a journey throughout the city, suburbs and ending at the Linc. To close out the weekend, participants will receive complimentary tickets to the Birds’ public training camp practice at the Linc on Aug. 22.

“This past year challenged all of us in so many different ways, but despite those obstacles, our commitment to the autism community continued on,” Eagles Autism Foundation executive director Ryan Hammond said. “From raising more than $260,000 through the Eagles Fan Cutout program to organizing the city’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals with autism, our impact in 2020 was made possible thanks to the incredible support of everyone who believes in our mission. So we are grateful to have this opportunity over ‘Eagles Autism Challenge Weekend’ to bring our community together again and thank them for their dedication to turning autism awareness into action.”

There will also be a virtual option for people who would like to fundraise but will be unable to ride, run, or walk on Aug. 21, the Eagles Autism Foundation said.

Anyone looking to participate can do so by clicking here.

All of the proceeds will go toward autism research.