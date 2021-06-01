PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a gunman shot and killed a 23-year-old man inside a store in East Germantown Tuesday night. It happened on the 1200 block of Chelton Avenue.
Police say the gunman followed the victim inside and shot him four times. A bystander was wounded by gunfire and hit in the ankle.
Police are searching for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.