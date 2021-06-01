PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather will remain quiet with low humidity and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday afternoon. The cloudy skies will dominate again on Wednesday as a nearly stationary cold front hangs across the interior Northeast.

As the cold front draws near, conditions turn unsettled by Thursday.

Good Morning! It’s a cool start to Tuesday. Here are your 6AM temps & your afternoon forecast. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZA9JEPajQO — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 1, 2021

Humidity levels should also increase on Thursday priming the atmosphere for potential downpours by the afternoon and evening.

The bulk of the action looks to take place during the afternoon and evening — where a few storms could turn strong to severe.

Damaging winds are the leading threat.

A spotty shower or thundershower is possible again Friday morning.

Conditions then quiet down and heat up for the upcoming weekend with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity levels top out in the steamy category starting Thursday lasting through the weekend.

Side Note

Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday. NOAA has predicted an above-average season with at least 13 named storms, three to five of them being major.

Make sure to have a plan of action now before the Atlantic Ocean starts heating up.

Hurricane Season officially kicks off today! NOAA has predicted an above average season. With at least 13 named storms; 3 to 5 of them being major. Make sure to have a plan of action now before the Atlantic starts heating up. #hurricaneseason2021 pic.twitter.com/484Thdgr66 — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 1, 2021

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.