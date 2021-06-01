Police: 35-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Kingsessing

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Kingsessing section. A 35-year-old man was found shot just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of Paxon Street and Springfield Avenue.

He died about a half-hour later.

Police say the man was shot in the neck and the torso at close range.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.