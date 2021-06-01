Police: 35-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Kingsessing section. A 35-year-old man was found shot just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of Paxon Street and Springfield Avenue.At Least 3 People Hospitalized After Shooting In Norristown
He died about a half-hour later.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Investigate ATM Explosion In Chestnut Hill
Police say the man was shot in the neck and the torso at close range.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: 28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southwest Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.