28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. A 28-year-old man was shot twice around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Eastwick.
Police say at least 13 shots were fired.READ MORE: At Least 3 People Hospitalized After Shooting In Norristown Philadelphia Police Investigate ATM Explosion In Chestnut Hill
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is no connection between the nearby bowling alley and the shooting. The bowling alley was closed at the time of the shooting.MORE NEWS: Police: 35-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Kingsessing
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.