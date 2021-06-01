CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. A 28-year-old man was shot twice around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Eastwick.

Police say at least 13 shots were fired.

28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southwest Philadelphia

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no connection between the nearby bowling alley and the shooting. The bowling alley was closed at the time of the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.