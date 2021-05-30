PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lingering showers are expected across the region Sunday night. Thankfully, the region will get some warmer temperatures and the sun will return for Memorial Day on Monday.

Memorial Day will be a nice break from the nasty weekend weather. While a few isolated sprinkles are possible in the morning across the northern parts of the region, the sun will finally break through the clouds for the rest of the area.

Cold and rainy once again in the city today but as the song goes "the sun will come out tomorrow". We get at least 1 nice day of the #MemorialDayWeekend and it comes on the actual holiday tomorrow @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0E3jKK8vch — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 30, 2021

While it will not be overly warm, it will feel much better than the last few days. Highs for Memorial Day will climb back into the mid-70s.

As many people head back to work on Tuesday, the conditions are expected to get even better with more sun and high temperatures pushing well into the upper 70s, near 80.

After the long holiday weekend ends, the shortened work week starts with sunshine and 70s Tuesday. Then the heat and humidity return as well as a t-storm threat later on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EzGcmajtOM — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 30, 2021

It will be another dry afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and highs will once again push towards 80.

A frontal system then approaches the region at the end of the week and the start of the weekend. That could fire up some thunderstorm chances starting Thursday and lasting into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.