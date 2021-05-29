PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Memorial Day Weekend, Philadelphia police are trying to get at what’s causing the deadly uptick in violence in the city.

Police say they will be out in force this weekend and the rest of summer as crime data continues to trend in the wrong direction, however, they also say to improve things in the city they will need to improve police/community relations.

“These lives that are lost are members of communities,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Entire communities are affected, and families’ lives are forever changed.”

Families and communities ruined more than 200 times over. Philadelphia has recorded at least 211 homicides in 2021. That’s 40% higher than this time last year.

One of the more recent homicides was Friday night.

Philadelphia police responded to G Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kennsington, where a 35-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the back, stomach, and shoulder.

Police are still searching for a motive for this homicide.

Police say the vast majority of homicides are motivated by drugs and arguments. To combat it, Outlaw says the department will encourage officers to get to know people in their neighborhood.

“We continuously encourage them to get out of their vehicles and get to know those individuals living, working, or visiting the neighborhoods in which they work,” Outlaw said.

Police say youth are increasingly becoming the victims of crime. So far this year, at least 81 juveniles have been shot. But, police say they’re also increasingly the perpetrators of crime.

Police released this surveillance video of a shooting on Chew Avenue in East Germantown. It happened in early May. No one was injured, but a juvenile was arrested following the shooting.

Outlaw says in addition to police tackling crime, parents must also help out.

“Please, let’s continue to talk to our young people,” Outlaw said. “Let’s be nosey and know what they’re doing. It is our responsibility as parents, caregivers, service providers, leaders in our community to make their business our business.”

To report a crime you can call or text the city’s anonymous tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.