Police: 25-Year-Old Man Shot To Death While Working On Truck In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death while working on his truck in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Water and Ontario Streets.
The 25-year old man was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators found four shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene of the shooting.
"We are told by witnesses that this 25-year-old shooting victim was working on a car, actually, a pickup truck that was parked on the sidewalk," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We did find that vehicle and the witnesses said the victim was working on that truck when someone approached him and fired multiple shots, striking him in the back."
Police hope that surveillance video near the scene will help them track down the gunman.