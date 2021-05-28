PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Someone in Philadelphia just became a millionaire! Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Philly for the Tuesday, May 25 drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 14-21-31-34-54, but not the yellow Mega Ball 11.READ MORE: New Jersey Mask Mandate, Social Distancing Rules Lifted As Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off
The ticket was sold at Fairmount Pharmacy at 1900 Green St.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard
The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the May 25 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $22 million annuity value or $15 million cash.MORE NEWS: 4 Firefighters, Civilian Injured When Fire Truck Crashes Into North Philadelphia Building
The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday.