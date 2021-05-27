PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook Wednesday night has lost his season ticket membership. After an investigation, the Sixers determined the person responsible was a season ticket holder and revoked his membership effective immediately.

The fan has also been indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center.

“After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately,” the Sixers said in a statement. “In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”

In the fourth quarter last night, Wizards star Russell Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz.

He limped off the floor and was walking down the tunnel when a Sixers fan dumped popcorn on him. Westbrook had to be restrained by multiple people.

Westbrook acknowledged the incident after the game saying the “amount of fans just doing whatever they want to do — it’s out of pocket.”

“I was leaving and felt popcorn dropped on my head. To be blatantly honest man, this s— is out of hand,” Westbrook said. “The amount of disrespect. The amount of fans just doing whatever they want to do. It’s out of pocket. Seriously, any other setting, I’m all for the fans enjoying the game, having fun it’s part of sports I get it. But there are certain things that cross the line. And any other setting I know for a fact, I know that fans wouldn’t come up, a guy on the street wouldn’t come up and dump popcorn on my head because he know what would happen. Guy wouldn’t come up to me on the street and start talking mess about my kids because the response would be different. In these arenas you have to start protecting players man. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo released a statement on Twitter regarding the incident.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”

Former Sixer and NBA Analyst, Charles Barkley responded to the incident on Inside The NBA following the game, saying the “fan should be banned for life.” And Lakers star LeBron James says the players want to see who threw the popcorn on Westbrook.

“By the way, WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the shoe was on the other foot #ProtectOurPlayers,” James tweeted.

The NBA says they are enhancing their fan code of conduct and it will be “vigorously” enforced.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials, and our fellow fans,” a statement said. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Washington.