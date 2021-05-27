PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Severe storms pounded parts of the Delaware Valley overnight, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds. In Pennsauken, New Jersey, Eyewitness News spotted flooded roadways and stalled cars.
There was also plenty of damaged trees scattered around the area.
