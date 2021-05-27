PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about winning big. Our region is on a lucky lottery streak. Some local stores have recently spawned quite a few winners.

With more than a few shops selling a streak of winning tickets locally, some people are hoping for their own luck of the draw, carefully picking each number in hopes of hitting the jackpot.

“As the jackpot rises it just keeps more and more people coming in. People we’ve never seen before,” said Jeff Enright with D & I Beverages. “People travel to this store because of how lucky it is, from like Philly or outside the area.”

D & I Beverages in Delaware County has made a name for itself over the last few years with multiple million-dollar prizes.

“It’s exciting seeing people come in. A lot of them almost want to have a heart attack,” said Phil Arbiz with D & I.

In addition to other patrons, CBS3’s Alecia Reid made sure to throw her hat in the ring. After all, you just never know.

“When people scan it and all the zeros pop up it’s funny to see their reaction. Almost disassociated, just happiness,” Enright said.

Back in the city, at Fairmount Pharmacy, the store sold its first million-dollar ticket to someone from the neighborhood on Tuesday.

“He came in and bought a $2 ticket. One ticket,” Fairmount Pharmacy owner Bob Woltjea said.

That’s a few hundred million short of the jackpot sold in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Nonetheless, it was a win for the store and its customer.

“I just did a really quick pick for it and I don’t know, I feel like I just changed someone’s life,” Jenny Perez, with the pharmacy, said.

“We’re probably good for another 20 years. Nobody wins. That guy won and I bet I don’t see one in my lifetime again,” Woltjea said.

You never know. Of course, there’s still a whole lot of time left for tomorrow or Saturday’s drawing.