DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters made several rescues as fierce flames erupted at a South Jersey condominium complex overnight. Firefighters say seven people needed to be rescued from the Grande Condominiums on Natalie Road in Delran Township after it went up in flames at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When fire crews arrived, all seven people were on their third-floor balconies in the front and the back of the building. Officials say at least one person had jumped from a balcony.

On the front side of the building, on the third floor, was a mother and her young child – a toddler – waiting to be rescued by firefighters.

Cell phone video shows just how intense the flame were.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had already spread through three floors and the roof.

At least three of the victims were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That includes the mother and her young child. Officials say they are all expected to be OK.

A resident describes the frightening scene.

“I heard a loud bang at the door and then I went to go answer it, and as soon as I opened the door there was a full of smoke and I could smell the burning, and I said, ‘we have to get out,'” resident Andrea Fowler said. “I had my dog and my daughter and we got out. We went out the back cause I’m on the first floor, and I was like we got to go. It was so scary.”

About 12 units were impacted and 19 people were displaced.

No word on what sparked the flames.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.