CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A local girls’ gymnastics coach is accused of having and sharing child pornography showing the abuse of dozens of children. Gary Hutt, 45, is charged with 200 counts of child pornography.
The Chester County District Attorney's Office says Hutt is a coach at Berks East Gymnastic in Parker Ford.
"The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children," District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible. Through the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) our detectives were provided with a cybertip that helped lead to the defendant's arrest."
Investigator say they found thousands of images and videos of abuse on Hutt’s computer.
They say the images date from March 2004 to February of this year.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chester County Detective at 610-344-6866.