Philadelphia Police: Man Found Shot In Head In Frankford

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford section. It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Adams Avenue near Romain Street.

Police found a 30-year-old man shot in the head.

Paramedics took him to the hospital.

There’s no word on his condition or an arrest.