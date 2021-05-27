Philadelphia Police: Man Found Shot In Head In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford section. It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Adams Avenue near Romain Street.7 People Rescued From Condominium Fire In Delran Township, New Jersey
Police found a 30-year-old man shot in the head.
Paramedics took him to the hospital.
There’s no word on his condition or an arrest.