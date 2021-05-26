PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teenagers were killed and another was wounded in three separate shootings in Philadelphia in just a matter of hours. Police say 18-year-old Nasir Marks was shot to death Tuesday night on Poplar Street in West Philadelphia, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A school spokesperson says Marks was a senior at Overbrook High School. He was supposed to graduate next month.

A half-hour later, just before 8 p.m., someone killed a 15-year-old boy on Sydenham Street in North Philadelphia.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Kanye Pittman. He was a freshman at Benjamin Franklin High School. Grief counselors are being made available to students.

At around 11:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh on the 3800 block of North 6th Street in Hunting Park. He is in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are going through surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to find the gunman.

“We found numerous private residences and businesses with exterior surveillance cameras. So East Detectives are processing the scene, and hopefully, these cameras recorded something that can help us with this shooting,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

So far, police have no arrests or motives in the shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.