BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in the office or social distance beginning June 4. The state’s COVID-19 numbers keep improving while vaccinations continue.

But some people are still hesitant to get the shot and there’s a renewed effort to get shots in arms.

The Garden State is making more strides toward normalcy.

Vaccine mega-sites will remain open in New Jersey, but according to Gov. Phil Murphy, these sites could potentially become booster shot locations if needed in the future.

“Tomorrow, we’ll do our 100,000th dose at the Camden County clinic down in Blackwood,” Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen said.

Keashen says so far, more than 60% of Camden County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There’s currently a huge push to vaccinate more New Jersey residents, and more incentives are being offered to residents in order for them to bare their arms.

“What we’re starting to do now is take the vaccine out into the community, and do pop-up sites on a regular basis. Visit high schools, get the student body that’s now eligible to be vaccinated,” Keashen said.

Keashen says the county isn’t seeing much vaccine hesitancy in students. They’re eager to get back into the physical classroom, but most of the hesitancy is coming from young adults.

“We’re seeing the hesitancy in the 18-34-year-old crowd,” Keashen said.

The county is hoping through education, more people will be willing to be inoculated.

“We know the vaccine is working. We know with the critical mass of individuals who have already gotten the vaccine that’s by far in a way without a doubt saved people’s lives, and it’s brought the case count down considerably,” Keashen said.