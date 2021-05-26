PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Elmwood Park Zoo has a cute new addition and they need your help naming her. Check out this Linnaeus Sloth.
She’s hanging out waiting for a new name.READ MORE: New Round Of Warnings Issued By FDA Operation Quack Hack Regarding Bogus COVID-19 Products
Say a virtual hello to our newest zoo family member! Hang on there…she isn’t quite on exhibit just yet, but we will be providing you with plenty of adorable sloth updates leading up to her public debut!
Purchase a limited edition EPZ sloth t-shirt at https://t.co/RF5O7ZGBUA pic.twitter.com/HaG3SFIlSt
— Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) May 13, 2021READ MORE: Bucks County Police Officer Matthew Reiss Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
The zoo has five options for viewers to vote on: Banana, Ilana, Pana, Penelope, or Vida.
Click here to vote on your favorite name.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Couple Wanted For Vandalizing Holocaust Memorial Plaza On Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Eyewitness News is told the sloth will go on display after she adjusts to her surroundings.