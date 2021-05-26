CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Elmwood Park Zoo has a cute new addition and they need your help naming her. Check out this Linnaeus Sloth.

She’s hanging out waiting for a new name.

The zoo has five options for viewers to vote on: Banana, Ilana, Pana, Penelope, or Vida.

Click here to vote on your favorite name.

Eyewitness News is told the sloth will go on display after she adjusts to her surroundings.