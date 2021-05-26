PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles’ single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale next week. Tickets for all 10 home games will go on sale beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m., the team announced.
The Birds are expecting to operate a 100% capacity for the 2021 NFL season.
Tickets for two public Training Camp practices will also go on sale on June 2 at 10 a.m. Those practices will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the public practice will be $10 or for $25 fans can get a VIP ticket that will provide them with a special on-field experience at the practices.
Proceeds go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com and there is a four-ticket limit per household.
Tickets are in high demand, so fans are encouraged to purchase them as soon as they go on sale.