PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 23-year-old man was killed in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting Wednesday. It happened on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street around 5:10 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia police and other city officials held their twice-monthly gun violence prevention meeting Wednesday.
"Our number of shooting victims are up 39% over last year," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.