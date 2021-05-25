PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Sixers fans’ eyes were glued to the television during Sunday’s Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards, Charles Barkley took a nap during the first half. During the halftime report, Shaquille O’Neal called Barkley out for giving an analysis on the first half when he didn’t watch much because he was sleeping.
"Sorry to interrupt, I know snitches get stitches, but you was not watching the game and I have proof," Shaq said.
Shaq exposes Charles Barkley for trying to give analysis after falling asleep during first half of Sixers-Wizards game pic.twitter.com/e5Cwxxudc7
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2021
Barkley says he was tired because he was filming a commercial all day in the sun on Saturday.
The Sixers beat the Wizards 125-118 on Sunday.
Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.