PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting a driver’s license is an exciting time for teenagers, a sense of freedom. But for African American parents, this innocent rite of passage can put fear in their hearts that their kids, their sons, may not make it home if they’re pulled over by the police.
They sit their teenagers down for “The Conversation.” A conversation brought on by fear of what’s happened in our past and present — and what could happen in the future.
CBS3 staff share their stories about the words they’ll never forget.
Our colleagues share their experiences of being racially profiled by police during traffic stops. These encounters had them fearing for their lives and questioning why they should be treated any differently simply because of the color of their skin.
Here are their stories of what they experienced.
Where do we go from here? How do we grow so we don’t continue to repeat the past? CBS3 staff share their thoughts about police reforms.