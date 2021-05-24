PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- When Chelsea faces Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Final this Saturday at 3 p.m. on CBS, a pair of Pennsylvania natives will be vying for a piece of American soccer history. Hershey’s Christian Pulisic and Coatesville’s Zack Steffen are looking to become just the second Americans ever to win a Champions League trophy.

Whether Chelsea or Manchester City win, the U.S. will have its first Champions League winner since Jovan Kirovski won as part of Borussia Dortmund’s title winning squad in 1996-97.

Pulisic, who was born and raised in Hershey, has become one of the bright young stars for the U.S. Men’s National team over the last five years as he made his rise from Borussia Dortmund’s developmental academy to their first team before signing with English Premier League side Chelsea in 2019. The 22-year-old has been in and out of the Blues lineup since joining the club, missing time with various injuries. But, he has tallied two goals and two assists as Chelsea made their run to the final including the opening goal in the team’s semi-final win over Real Madrid.

IT HAD TO BE HIM. CHRISTIAN PULISIC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yfXK3v9H6E — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 27, 2021

Steffen, born and raised in Coatesville, was one of the first players to come through the Philadelphia Union’s academy in 2012-13 before he went on to play college soccer at Maryland. Now a member of Manchester City, he became the first American to win the Premier League when City clinched over the weekend.

Zack Steffen is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 American to become Premier League Champion 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ti79E0gWK6 — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) May 23, 2021

The 26-year-old keeper got the win and a shutout as part of City’s 3-0 defeat of Marseille in the group stage of the competition back in December. Mostly a reserve for City, he has featured in both EFL Cup and FA Cup matches for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

The UEFA Champions League 2021 final kicks off on CBS at 3 p.m. Eastern Time with streaming coverage on Paramount+.