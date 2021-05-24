Flames Tear Through Caln Township Townhome

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Flames tore through a townhome in Chester County early Monday morning. Cell phone video shows flames coming from the second floor of the building on Andrew Circle in Caln Township.
Officials say at least three homes were affected.
There were no reported injuries.