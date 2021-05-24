PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles and Cowboys is one of the best rivalries in professional football. It’s the No. 1 rivalry in the City of Brotherly Love and now, there’s another way to experience it.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen spoke with Bobby Taylor, who is part of a new podcast that breaks down the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.READ MORE: $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Montgomery County
MORE NEWS: 2 Philadelphia Police Bike Officers Injured In Nicetown-Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say
Tonight at 5pm @CBSPhilly I chat with Bobby Taylor who is part of a new podcast that breaks down the Eagles/Cowboys rivalry.
He talks about Michael Irvin, his Cowboys loving fam, and his Jalen Hurts connection.READ MORE: Now May Be The Time To Sell, Trade In Your Car As Experts Say Used Car Values Are At Historic Highs
Always cool to catch up with a guy I grew up watching. pic.twitter.com/tmTgBNrJ7N
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 24, 2021
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.