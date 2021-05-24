MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Five people were injured after a fire broke out inside a group home in Burlington County, New Jersey overnight. An investigation is underway to find out if the fire was intentionally set.

Fire crews were called to the home at around 2:30 a.m. Monday and it took them about an hour to get the fire under control.

Four people were transported to Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Another person was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Officials say that person was trapped in the fire. Their condition is yet not known, however, Jefferson does have a burn unit.

Officials say the fire started at a group home for people with intellectual disabilities.

It is not clear how many people were inside when the fire broke out.

A woman on scene tells Eyewitness News she received a text message from the person now at Jefferson Hospital, saying “something was going to happen” and to “just watch.”

That woman is now talking to police.

Fire crews have not officially called this arson but the cause of the fire is under investigation.