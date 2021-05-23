PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Trooper-involved fatal shooting in Northampton County. State Troopers were dispatched to the 900 block of Berger Road in Williams Township for a 911 call related to a disturbance in the area just after 2:30 p.m.
A Trooper met a 55-year-old man outside the residence and a confrontation occurred, and the Trooper fired two rounds from the department-issued SIG Sauer P227 handgun — killing the man.READ MORE: Police: 76-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car While Walking Into Street On Christopher Columbus Boulevard
Traffic was detoured from Berger Road onto Gaffney Hill Road during the investigation.
Pennsylvania State Police say this Trooper-involved shooting is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team and detectives from the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Officials: 37-Year-Old Upper Darby Man Dies After Falling Off Jet Ski, Having Medical Episode In Ocean City Bay
No further information is available at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Investigators Trying To Determine What Caused 2 House Fires In Chester
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.