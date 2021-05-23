CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused two house fires in Chester. The fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home at West Third and Lamokin Streets.
Firefighters say a few minutes later a fire broke out in another home on that block.
Eyewitness News cameras captured the smoke and damage to those buildings.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about an hour.
No further information is available at this time.