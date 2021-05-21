PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of Taco Tuesdays, but what about tacos for a COVID-19 shot? The owners of South Philly Barbacoa are hosting a vaccination clinic, trading tacos for vaccines.

There’s a huge push to get people vaccinated, but this time, the focus is on the Hispanic community. It is a personal decision to be inoculated, but Jefferson Health is offering a pretty tasty incentive on Saturday afternoon to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The tacos we’re going to have tomorrow are Barbacoa, which is lamb and the pancetta, which is made with lamb organ meats,” Benjamin Miller, South Philly Barbacoa co-owner, said.

On Saturday, the Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Jefferson Health to immunize people who are still in need.

“Jefferson Hospital, tomorrow, is going to come and set up a mobile vaccination site,” Miller said. “We’re going to have the street closed.”

Jefferson Health will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone from as young as 12 years old can be vaccinated, but anyone under the age of 18 cannot be vaccinated with the J&J shot.

The owner of South Philly Barbacoa, Cristina Martinez, who is an undocumented immigrant, made the decision to be vaccinated.

“She says it’s a personal decision for everybody to make and to do her research,” Miller, Martinez’s husband, said. “This is going to be a place where ID is not going to be asked for. Everybody’s welcome.”

If you are an undocumented immigrant and would like to be vaccinated, be rest assured your personal information will not be required. All you need is your arm and an empty stomach.

“A large percent of our demographic that’s coming to the restaurant is Hispanic, so people that live in this neighborhood, they find a place here that they want to get a vaccine and feel comfortable,” Miller said. “It’s open for them.”

People who show up for their first vaccination will receive a free taco.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.