Man Rushed To Hospital After Shot Multiple Times Overnight In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in Kensington. Around 1 a.m. Friday, police were in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues when they heard gunshots.
Moments later, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in his back, stomach, and right leg.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.