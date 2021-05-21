DELAWARE (CBS) – Delaware is lifting more coronavirus restrictions on Friday. Capacity limits for indoor businesses including restaurants will be eliminated along with social distancing requirements.
The state is also dropping its mask mandate as long as you are fully vaccinated. That’s following the guidance from the CDC.READ MORE: Philadelphia Will Not Relax Indoor Mask Requirement Yet But Outdoor Mask Requirement To Be Lifted Friday
Meanwhile, Philadelphia is ending its outdoor mask requirement on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated. That means starting tonight Phillies fans no longer have to wear masks at games.READ MORE: 'Who Wants to Be An Astronaut?': The Discovery Channel Casting For New Space Show Competition
Capacity at Citizens Bank Park will also increase from 11,000 to 16,000 fans.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia International Airport Experiencing Long Lines, Flight Delays After American Airlines, JetBlue Report Nationwide System Outage
Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole spoke to Eyewitness News about the updated mask guidance in Philadelphia and what people need to know. Watch the full interview here.