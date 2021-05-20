PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather pattern in the Philadelphia region has been nearly stationary with a robust area of high pressure dominating the forecast. CBS3 Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu says people will find it more enjoyable for outdoor activities Thursday as we are not tracking hot temperatures like yesterday.

Skies should be mostly sunny to start with low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s, making for a beautiful afternoon.

Good Morning Familia! Here are your 6AM temps & your forecast through 7PM. it won’t be as hot today especially along the shore! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Wi3Y6e3K1A — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) May 20, 2021

Easterly winds will keep Coastal communities cool today, as temperatures there will stay in the low 70s.

Friday will feature similar temperatures.

And then the heat is back again by the weekend — with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s by Sunday.

The rainfall deficit is now over 1″ and there is no significant rain in the forecast.

Saturday holds a chance for afternoon spotty scattered showers, not everyone will see it, but the chance is certainly there.

Sunday looks dry, hot, and humid.

Monday rain chances return to the area and temperatures also cool down briefly. But the heat will quickly by next week Wednesday.

