PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine the sweet taste of French toast in a drink. That’s exactly what you get in this French Toast Bites Ale.
Charisse McGill has teamed up with Philadelphia-based Yards Brewing Company to distribute the drink across Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware. You can find the French Toast Bites Ale in the Philadelphia region beginning Thursday.
Proud to announce our partnership w Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods for French Toast Bites Ale. This smooth & malty collab brew captures the delicious flavors of French Toast Bites w comforting notes of maple syrup, rich brown sugar, spicy cinnamon & delicate vanilla. pic.twitter.com/YGWHFkicMK
— Yards Brewing Co. (@yardsbrew) May 20, 2021
CBS3 is told the beer captures the flavors of the French toast treats that McGill sells at Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park and several other spots around town.
McGill is the only Black woman in Pennsylvania with her own beer.