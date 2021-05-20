CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine the sweet taste of French toast in a drink. That’s exactly what you get in this French Toast Bites Ale.

Charisse McGill has teamed up with Philadelphia-based Yards Brewing Company to distribute the drink across Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware. You can find the French Toast Bites Ale in the Philadelphia region beginning Thursday.

CBS3 is told the beer captures the flavors of the French toast treats that McGill sells at Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park and several other spots around town.

McGill is the only Black woman in Pennsylvania with her own beer.