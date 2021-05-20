NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Norristown man suspected in a string of late-night burglaries across Montgomery County is finally behind bars. Police arrested Junine Garnett in Harrisburg.
They say the 21-year-old suspect broke into eight homes and tried unsuccessfully to get into eight more last August and September.
The burglaries happened in Collegeville, East Norriton Township, Lower Providence Township, Trappe, and West Norriton Township.
In each case, police say Garnett got into the homes through unlocked windows and doors.