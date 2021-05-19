PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret that Philadelphia has some of the most devoted sports fans in this country — but a new survey ranks the city among the top 5 for basketball fans. WalletHub released 2021’s Best & Worst Cities for Basketball Fans on Wednesday.
Philadelphia came in the fourth-best city for basketball fans overall and the third-best city for basketball fans among large cities in the United States.
Philadelphia also ranked fifth in the performance level of NBA team(s), third in NBA attendance, sixth in of NBA Championship wins and number of NCAA Division 1 Basketball Championship Wins, and 15th in the average ticket price for NBA games.
The top three cities for basketball fans are Los Angeles, Boston, and Salt Lake City.