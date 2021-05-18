PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. And in Philadelphia, all eyes are on the race for district attorney.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air on the Democratic ticket for Philadelphia district attorney.

Eyewitness News was on candidate Carlos Vega’s turf at 16th and Jackson Streets in South Philly where Vega voted Tuesday morning. As Vega walked out of his polling place, he said he was ready to build bridges between the city’s communities and with police.

“The changes I can bring are reform and safety,” Vega said. “There are issues that we need reform, absolutely. But we can do it with common sense. But we also need safety.”

Vega is a former Philly prosecutor. He faces incumbent Larry Krasner, who Eyewitness News also caught up with on Tuesday at his polling place in Center City. Krasner says he’s feeling confident in his campaign for DA after voting Tuesday morning.

“Philadelphia’s watching, other places in the country are watching the same way they watched certain elections last year and the year before. It’s important because it’s been framed nationally as being a test of whether progressive prosecution is gonna keep marching forward,” Krasner said. “10% of the United States has elected a progressive prosecutor and re-elected a progressive prosecutor. This is a sea change.”

.@DA_LarryKrasner is speaking with reporters after voting in today’s primaries. He’s up for reelection, but critics are hitting him on the city’s surging crime rate. Polls are open until 8pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ABPBOaWkU7 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 18, 2021

Vega said, “Look at the murder rate since he [Krasner] took office. Last year, 499, and if things don’t slow down, we’re gonna have 600 murders [this year]. So we’re gonna have to work with the community, work with the police to save our children. We can’t have this.”

For all the information you need to know before you head to the polls, check out CBS Philly’s Voter Guide: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2021.