At Least 1 Person Airlifted To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Berlin, New Jersey

BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – A crash involving several cars sent at least one person to the hospital in Berlin, New Jersey. It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at Tansboro Road and South White Horse Pike.

At least one person was trapped inside of a vehicle and at least one person was flown to the hospital.

There’s still no word on what caused the crash.