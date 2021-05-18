CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman in Delaware is facing charges after police say she stole her neighbor’s therapy dog. Police say Cynthia Yalisove took a therapy dog from the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in Hockessin back in April.

Using various social media platforms, the victims reported their 6-month-old Pyredoodle missing.

The next day, witnesses in Pennsville, New Jersey found the dog on the side of the road. It was reunited with its family later that day.

Police say a witness saw a black Chevy SUV with a Delaware plate dump the dog on the side of a road.

Yalisove has been charged with felony theft of $1500 or greater.

Additional charges for animal cruelty have been drafted by Pennsville police, officials say.