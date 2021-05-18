HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman in Delaware is facing charges after police say she stole her neighbor’s therapy dog. Police say Cynthia Yalisove took a therapy dog from the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in Hockessin back in April.Brawl Leads To 3 Men Freefalling 8 Stories Down Elevator Shaft In King Of Prussia Apartment Building
Using various social media platforms, the victims reported their 6-month-old Pyredoodle missing.
The next day, witnesses in Pennsville, New Jersey found the dog on the side of the road. It was reunited with its family later that day.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
Police say a witness saw a black Chevy SUV with a Delaware plate dump the dog on the side of a road.
Yalisove has been charged with felony theft of $1500 or greater.MORE NEWS: Gov. John Carney To Continue Wearing Mask Despite Delaware Lifting Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated People Friday
Additional charges for animal cruelty have been drafted by Pennsville police, officials say.