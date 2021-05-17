NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware hope someone recognizes this man who is accused of shooting and killing a Metro PCS store manager during a robbery Saturday.Ocean County Residents Breathe Sigh Of Relief After Forest Fire Comes Dangerously Close To Homes
Family and friends held a vigil for Leslie Lizet Basil Monday night in Newark. An apparent robber shot and killed her at the Elsemere store on Saturday.
Those who know Basilio say she was a hardworking and caring mother.
"I know for her funeral a lot more will show up and those who knew her or got to ever meet her — I know she left a good impression on everyone," said Baysabeth Basilio, the victim's sister.
Police say the suspect stole the victim’s black 2008 Cadillac Escalade. It had a Delaware license plate — PC194769.