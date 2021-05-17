Suspect In Custody Following Police Standoff In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tense police standoff is now over in North Philadelphia. Eyewitness News cameras captured the suspect being taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say they were called to the scene on North 16th Street for a domestic assault.
When police arrived, officers say they saw a man outside with a handgun.
He then went back inside, prompting police to declare a barricade situation.