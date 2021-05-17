BREAKING:New Jersey Forest Fire Service Battling Active 70-Acre Wildfire In Bass River State Forest
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tense police standoff is now over in North Philadelphia. Eyewitness News cameras captured the suspect being taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say they were called to the scene on North 16th Street for a domestic assault.

READ MORE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service Battling Active 70-Acre Wildfire In Bass River State Forest

Suspect In Custody Following Police Standoff In North Philadelphia

READ MORE: Study: Pennsylvania Among Most Effective States At Combating COVID-19

When police arrived, officers say they saw a man outside with a handgun.

MORE NEWS: Tax Day Is Monday May 17: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Filing Your 2020 Taxes

He then went back inside, prompting police to declare a barricade situation.