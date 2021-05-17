PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks.
Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with DE Ryan Kerrigan on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/x8S0zGve8q
“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!” Kerrigan wrote on Instagram on Monday.
Kerrigan menaced the Eagles offense for the last decade.
Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38% of the snaps. He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia’s defensive end rotation.
The Eagles had 49 sacks last season. Graham led the team with eight.
